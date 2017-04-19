

WHITE HALL - Carrollton’s Hannah Krumwiede, Carley Pyatt and Claire Williams clubbed seven of the Hawks’ nine hits in a 10-3 softball triumph over North Greene on Tuesday in White Hall.

Emmie Struble celebrated her 18th birthday in style, capturing the win on the mound, throwing a six-hitter with eight strikeouts. Megan Roberts was the losing pitcher for the Spartans.

Krumwiede had three hits, including a double and two RBI; Pyatt had two doubles, three RBI, and teammate Claire Williams homered and had two hits and two RBI.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We started out sluggish in today's game, giving up two early runs,” Carrollton head girls softball coach Amy Struble said. “We struggled to put the ball in play the first time through the line up. The wind was blowing hard and everything we hit hard, got caught in the wind and just wouldn't go out.

“The second time through we adjusted and began to put the ball. Hannah Krumwiede, Carley Pyatt, and Claire Williams made good contact and hit the ball hard and deep. Abby Gilmore and Emily Schmidt both made great offensive plays by bunting and taking advantage of a deep defense set up by North Greene. Emmie (Struble) hit her stride in the sixth and seventh and began to pound the outside corner. Overall, it was a great team effort. North Greene is a tough young team and they made us work for a win.”