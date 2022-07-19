SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

CARROLLTON - Under Head Football Coach Nick Flowers and Assistant Coach Rodney Flowers’ regime developed a powerhouse program recognized at a top level statewide.

Nick Flowers retired from the head coach slot at the end of last year and earlier this year, his brother, Rodney, accepted the reigns of the post.

The Hawks are working hard this summer and are “reloading, not rebuilding,” Coach Rodney Flowers says.

Carrollton finished with a 12-2 overall mark last season and played Lena-Winslow to a close game in the Class 1A State Championship, losing 38-25 at Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University at DeKalb.

Saturday, the Hawks hosted a 7-on-7 competition with Freeburg, Jacksonville, and New Berlin. The day worked out well for Coach Flowers and his Hawks.

Hawk seniors Willy Gilmore and Matt Biermann both recorded excellent Max-Outs with the bench press on the day, with 225-pound presses.

Biermann did 225 five times and Gilmore three times.

Carrollton showed some excellent skills with the ball in the 7-on-7 competition against the three opponents.

Coach Flowers said he is very optimistic for the 2022 football season and right now is concentrating on the first game against Camp Point Central and a win and a hope for another WIVC-South Conference championship.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

