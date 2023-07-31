CARROLLTON - After a three-year hiatus, reunion bells will be ringing in Carrollton on Saturday, September 9, 2023, when once again there will be a Gathering of Hawks. Carrollton High School Alumni and Faculty members from near and far will be on hand to attend a much anticipated Alumni Banquet reunion, last held in June 2019. This year will mark the 147th time CHS alumni have reunited.

The event will be held at the KC Hall, Carrollton, where the doors will open at 5:30 PM and the banquet will begin at 6:30. Brass Door Restaurant and Catering will prepare and serve the food, ice cream will be donated by the Carrollton Dairy Queen and assorted cakes will be provided by The Sugar Shack. A cash bar will be open during the evening, served by KC Club members.

Stephen “Beaver” Martin, CHS ‘60, will be host and emcee, and all attendees will have the opportunity to introduce self and guest. Classmates representing various years may display items from their days at CHS. Throughout the evening memorabilia items will be given to ticket holders who are lucky enough to have their number drawn during one or more raffles.

Tickets are $25 each and are now on sale at both banks in Carrollton, also at the Greene County Historical Society on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

