CARROLLTON - Carrollton's baseball team captured a second consecutive win on Tuesday at home against West Central 7-4.

Carrollton scored two runs in the third, four in the fifth and one in the sixth, while West Central scored two runs in the fifth and a run in the sixth.

Hawks' star Grant Pohlman doubled in the first pitch off the bat to score two runs.

Carrollton had nine hits in the game, led by Jackson Cotner and Tracy Evans with multiple hits.

