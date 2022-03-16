CARROLLTON - Carrollton's baseball team captured a second consecutive win on Tuesday at home against West Central 7-4.

Carrollton scored two runs in the third, four in the fifth and one in the sixth, while West Central scored two runs in the fifth and a run in the sixth.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hawks' star Grant Pohlman doubled in the first pitch off the bat to score two runs.

Carrollton had nine hits in the game, led by Jackson Cotner and Tracy Evans with multiple hits.

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Roundup - Girls Softball/Soccer - Thursday, March 20, 2025
Mar 21, 2025
Flowers’ 13-Point Run Sends Carrollton Past Calhoun In Sectional Championship
Feb 27, 2025
Carrollton Faithful Shows Unmatched Support For Lady Hawks Basketball Team
Mar 10, 2025
Driskill, McAdams Playing Big As Freshman For Lady Hawks
Mar 7, 2025

 