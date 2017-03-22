CARROLLTON – The Carrollton softball Hawks appear to be hitting their stride after a 6-2 win over West Central at Carrollton on Tuesday.

Emmie Struble was the winning pitcher, now 1-1, going the distance and striking out 11, allowing only two runs and two hits. K. Wade was the losing pitcher for West Central. Struble is one of the most versatile girls softball players other than Calhoun's Grace Baalman both were her prowess on the mount and at the plate.

The Hawks’ Struble helped herself at the plate and was one for three with a triple and three RBI; Carley Pyatt was three for three with a double and RBI; Claire Williams was two for three, with an RBI and two stolen bases; Hannah Krumwiede was two for four with a triple and stwo stolen bases; Alexis Counts was one for three.

“The girls played well, but it is still early and we are trying to have a lot of people in new positions,” Jamie Strubel, the Hawks’ coach, said. “We are trying to find the best fit for everyone.”

Krumwiede has been on fire at the plate, batting .643 so far this season. Jamie Struble said she has been very impressed with Krumwiede at the plate and on the base paths. Emmie Struble is hitting .462, Claire Williams, .357, and Carley Pyatt, .385.

Carrollton improves to 2-2 with the win.

