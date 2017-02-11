Jerrett Smith had a big game for the Hawks against Calhoun, pouring in 15 points. (All photos by Michael Weaver).
CARROLLTON - The Carrollton Hawks defeated their close rival Hardin-Calhoun Warriors 74-56 in Carrollton on Friday night.

The Hawks go to the 13-11 overall; Calhoun falls to 11-13.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Calhoun’s Jared Brackett continued his hot scoring streak with a game-high 17 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jeremy Watson led the Hawks with 16 points; Jerrett Smith added 15 points and Matthew Campbell had 14 points.

The Warriors Wes Klocke had 13 points and Easton Clark tossed in 12 points.

Jaroe Brackett had a game-high 17 points for Calhoun against Carrollton.

More like this:

First Time In 11 Years: Flowers Leads With 35 Points, Three Hawks Players Score In Double Figures, Carrollton Wins Super-Sectional
Mar 4, 2025
Darr, Flowers Pave The Way: Carrollton Girls Basketball Celebrates Regional Championship Success
Feb 21, 2025
Hawks Start Hot, Beat Cissna Park - Headed To State Title Game
Mar 6, 2025
Flowers’ 13-Point Run Sends Carrollton Past Calhoun In Sectional Championship
Feb 27, 2025
Carrollton Lady Hawks Take Second At State Tournament
Mar 8, 2025

 