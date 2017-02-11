Hawks capture boys basketball matchup over Warriors 74-56 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

CARROLLTON - The Carrollton Hawks defeated their close rival Hardin-Calhoun Warriors 74-56 in Carrollton on Friday night. The Hawks go to the 13-11 overall; Calhoun falls to 11-13. Calhoun's Jared Brackett continued his hot scoring streak with a game-high 17 points. Jeremy Watson led the Hawks with 16 points; Jerrett Smith added 15 points and Matthew Campbell had 14 points. The Warriors Wes Klocke had 13 points and Easton Clark tossed in 12 points.