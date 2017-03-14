GRAFTON - Once voted "Best Biker Bar in the Riverbend," the Hawg Pit will return to "old management" this season.



Hawg Pit founder and current manager, Steve "Quincy" Kasten, said the term "old management" means he is both the former manager and is "getting old." He left the Hawg Pit for a year to cope with what he described as "minor health issues," leaving it in the hands of another Grafton resident, who was more than happy to return the business to Kasten this year when he decided he wanted to return to his former bar.

"We're looking forward to being back for a great summer," Kasten said. "We'll have great live entertainment on Saturdays and Sundays with revised menus with good food, cold drinks and a good time."

This year will be the Hawg Pit's eighth season in business. Kasten said he is returning the business to its roots, but said he will be expanding the sandwich selection and crowds. In regards to sandwiches, however, he will still have his award-winning pulled pork, he assured. In regards to the crowd, Kasten said he is going to add a Jeep run and a rat-rod run this year, but added he deeply enjoys the Hawg Pit's status as a "biker bar."

"We're reaching out to more than just the motorcycle venue," he said. "It has turned into a great motorcycle enthusiast destination. Our front door is on a National Scenic Byway, and our back overlooks the confluence of the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers. We like it when it goes by, but not when it comes inside."

To combat what seems to be multiple annual floods, Kasten said everything in the bar is placed on rollers and the wiring and plumbing are both built with flooding in mind. He said, when the warning of a flood occurs and water is lapping at the backdoor, everything can be moved from the building within four hours.

After the flood, everything is power-washed, disinfected and rolled back into the bar for business. Despite the work created by flooding, Kasten said he is happy to return to his old business.

"I enjoy running the place, and I enjoy being there," he said. "It's always fun seeing the old customers and meeting new ones. It's always been a good place for events, and we're Poker Run and benefit friendly."

Kasten said he has "several events" planned for this year, saying the full event calendar and band schedule can be found at the Hawg Pit's website and Facebook page. The Hawg Pit will be open on weekends starting in April.

