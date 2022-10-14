EDWARDSVILLE - Area residents can soon expect something new and unique, fresh from the islands - Hawaiian Brothers Grill - at 2386 Troy Road, Edwardsville.

Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy said Hawaiian Brothers is expected to open by the end of October. A visit to the new restaurant showed much of the work finished on the building.

The old Pizza Hut in Edwardsville used to be located in this location, Risavy said.

“It is going to be a nice, new place,” Mayor Risavy explained. “I am excited to taste it and the food looks amazing. It will be a nice place to eat lunch or dinner. It will be a little different than anything else we have and it is supposed to be a taste of Hawaii, which will be something we don’t have in the community right now.”

Mayor Risavy said he knows the new restaurant will be busy and it will also do catering in addition to the services at the Troy Road location. He said the business has locations in several states and he is thankful they chose Edwardsville to start their next Hawaiian Brothers.

The company says this about its Hawaiian Brothers restaurants: "At Hawaiian Brothers, we're inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit: to show kindness and respect, and treat everyone as 'ohana, like family in everything we do.'

"We say thank you often emphasizing the positive in our lives every day."

The company says its meals are thoughtfully prepared in generous portions with fresh, quality ingredients, but service that is not only fast but also friendly and welcoming.

"We never use freezers, fryers, or microwaves," the company said.

Some favorites at Hawaiian Brothers are the Huli Huli Chicken, Molokai Chicken, and Honolulu Chicken with the signature teriyaki sauce and macaroni salad, seasoned vegetables, sweet and savory Musubi, and tasty grindz inspired by authentic island favorites. The restaurant has Pacific Island salads and mixed plates where any two entrees in one plate can be obtained for $1 extra. The Luau Pig, a slow-roasted Kalua Pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt and is another favorite.

The phone number for the new business will be (618) 688-2996 or for more click here.