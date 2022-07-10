ROXANA - Jesse Hattrup and Morgan Marshall won the men's and women's singles, while Connor Barton and Sutherland Allen won the men's doubles, and Alyssa Wise and Hannah Colbert took the women's doubles in the Roxana Open tennis tournament, held over the weekend at the Roxana High School tennis courts.

The tournament was a fund-raiser for both the Shells' tennis program and the Sami Owsley Scholarship Fund, named for a former Roxana tennis player who was killed in a crash in 2013. The tournament was a big success both on and off the court, raising close to $2,000 for both causes.

"Overall, it went super well," said tournament director and Roxana boys and girls tennis coach Zach Plocher. "There were some really high-level players there and some high-level matches."

The fans turned out in great numbers to show community support for the tournament and for Roxana tennis, which pleased Plocher greatly.

"Honestly, one of my favorite parts about the tournament was, besides it being for a great cause, is to see the Roxana courts completely filled with people who love tennis and are bringing a competitive atmosphere," Plocher said. "It shows the community how great the sport tennis is and just brings a buzz to the program. For someone who has been intensely around the sport for a decade of my life, it is just a great sight to see."

A total of 46 players entered the tournament in all four competitions and in the semifinals of the men's singles, Plocher won over Austin Burkhart 6-2, 6-4, while Hattrup defeated Brett Brannon 2-6, 6-3, 13-11. Hattrup then won the final over Plocher 6-4, 6-4.

In the women's singles semifinals, Addie Brannon advanced to the final with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Ruthie Manor, while Marshall defeated Josie Wojcikiewicz 6-0, 6-1. Marshall won the final over Brannon 7-5, 6-2.

In the men's doubles semifinals, Barton and Allen won over Tolbert and Floyd 6-4, 2-6, 10-6, while Nick and Ted Harry took their semifinal match over Owsley and Westerhold 6-1, 6-3. In the final Barton and Allen won the title with a 7-6, 4-6, 10-5 win.

In the women's doubles, Callaghan Adams and Sara Kreuetztrager won over Wojcikiewicz and Peyton Beard 6-0, 6-0, while Wise and Colbert won their semifinal over Anna Ballard and her partner, also 6-0, 6-0. In the final, Wise and Colbert defeated Adams and Kreuetztrager 6-2, 6-1 to take the title.

