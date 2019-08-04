EDWARDSVILLE – Carson Haskins of suburban St. Louis, who plays for Indiana University, defeated fellow Big Ten player Jason Kerst, from the University of Iowa, to win the Pro Wildcard Challenge presented by TheBANK Of Edwardsville/Busey Bank Saturday afternoon at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The score of the match wasn’t available at press time, but both Haskins and Kerst earned berths in the Edwardsville Futures tournament presented by The EGHM Foundation, which starts on Monday.

The weather, as it had been the previous two days, was glorious, with wall-to-wall sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s, but without a trace of a breeze, which made for warm conditions.

In addition, local players performed well in the consolation bracket of the tournament, with Zach Trimpe advancing to the consolation semifinals.

In the semifinals of the main draw, Haskins won over Vimuktha De Alwis of White Plains, N.Y. 6-4, 6-3, while Kerst advanced when his opponent, South Africa’s Joshua Howard-Tripp, who plays for the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, was forced to retire with the first set tied at 5-5.

Over in the consolation draw, in Friday’s quarterfinals, Trimpe advanced over Matt Jansen of Washington, Mo., 6-0, 3-0, when Jansen retired, but Seth Lipe lost to Ian Deiters 6-1, 6-2. In Saturday’s semifinals, Deiters defeated Trimpe 3-6, 6-1, 10-8, while Max Skaer of Belleville won over Tom Bickel of Winnetka 6-4, 6-4. The result of the consolation final between Skaer and Bickel was not yet available at press time.

The first-ever Sunday Doubles Shootout presented by Jeb and Ginger Blasingame – KellerWilliams Marquee Realty, a one-day doubles qualifying tournament, will take place Sunday morning and afternoon at the Edwardsville Tennis Center, with play beginning at 10 a.m. Play in the Edwardsville Futures begins on Monday with the opening round matches. It will also be Net Gen Kids Night presented by the village of Glen Carbon, with popsicles, games, and vendors available throughout the evening.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

