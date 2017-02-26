CHARLESTON, Ill. – Julian Harvey won his third event and Keith Meyer captured the 3,000 with a school-record time Saturday at the final day of the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships at Lantz Fieldhouse.

"We had three school records over the course of this meet and five OVC champs," said SIUE Head Coach Scott Block. "We could not ask for anything more than that."

After breaking the OVC records in the long jump and the high jump Friday, Harvey became the highest scorer on the men's side with a triple feat in the triple jump. His winning leap was 51 feet, 0.25 inches. He was joined on the medal stand by teammate Mladen Hristov, who placed third with a jump of 48-4.5.

"Winning all three jumps is something that I know Julian has aspired to since he was a freshman," SIUE jumps coach Joe Pacione said. "He has worked very hard to improve in these events enough to accomplish something like this. It's a dream come true for an athlete when your goal becomes a reality. I'm very proud of him as well as the rest of the jumpers. They competed their hardest every jump and it paid off in a meet the whole group can be proud of."

Meyer won the 3,000 in an SIUE-record time of 8 minutes, 20.46 seconds. That bested his own school record from earlier this season.

"Keith turned around from his second-place finish in the 5,000 last night to run away as an OVC champion in the 3,000 today," said SIUE distance coach Kayla Brown. "His race was smart, and he broke away at the perfect moment in the last lap. What a special experience for Keith. We are very proud of his efforts."

As a team, SIUE placed fourth with 94 points. Eastern Illinois won with 141 points followed by Tennessee State and Eastern Kentucky with 120 each. On the women's side, the Cougars placed eighth with 30 points. Eastern Illinois captured the women's title with 125 points.

More highlights from Saturday

Haley Miller ran a six-second personal best in the 3,000 in a time of 10:08.05, placing her No. 2 on the SIUE all-time list. She added a seventh-place finish in the mile (5:04.40)

Allie Sweatt (10:33.05) and Jess Clarke (10:35.73) added personal bests in the 3,000

Martinus Mitchell placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 54-3.75

Matt O'Connor took third in the 800 in 1:53.37

Megan Lauzon placed sixth in the shot put at 43-5.75

Brittney Gibbs and Nichyria Byrd took fifth and seventh, respectively, in the triple jump

Ben Scamihorm took fifth in the mile at 4:14.38

Bobby Kaluza placed seventh in the 60 hurdles at 8.33

