HARVEY – The Harvey Education Association (HEA) will be holding a community drive-thru to distribute supplies like hand sanitizer, masks, disinfectant wipes and other much needed essentials to families and students in the South Suburbs on Saturday.

“With school starting again, we want to make sure all our students and families have the supplies they need to stay safe. Lives are at risk,” HEA Secretary Karen Moore said.

The HEA Community Supply Drive-Thru was made possible by Comedian and The Daily Show Correspondent Jaboukie Young-White and his donors to educators of the Harvey Education Association. Supplies were purchased and packaged by North American Corp. and Peach Carr Designs.

Ninety-nine percent of the students who attend school in Harvey School District 152 are Black, Hispanic or Asian according to the latest Illinois Report Card.

“We know Black and Brown communities are being disproportionately impacted by the Coronavirus and the recent storm that left residents without power for five days. We are getting help to the places it’s needed most,” Moore said. “We are trying to help ease those concerns and protect our students and their families.”

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, nearly 100 percent of the students who attend Harvey School District 152 are considered low income. District 152 serves nearly 2,000 students at six different schools. Of those six schools, four have received the cumulative designation of commendable.

HEA represents licensed certified staff with more than 100 members.

Volunteers from HEA, along with other surrounding area IEA members, will be handing out the bags of supplies at Bryant School (14730 Main St., Harvey) at 9 a.m. tomorrow, Sat., Aug. 29.

Any media interested in covering the event tomorrow should plan to wear masks and follow all Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

