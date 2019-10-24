Harvester Acres Subdivision Shooting Investigation
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO - Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in developing suspect information in an early morning shooting. A gunshot victim arrived at a hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. A preliminary investigation suggests the victim was assaulted in the Harvester Acres Subdivision. Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the SCCPD Crime Tips Hotline at 636-949-3002. This is an active investigation.