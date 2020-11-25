Hartford Police/Fire Work Overturned Vehicle Crash
HARTFORD - A vehicle overturned on its side around 5:30 p.m. Monday at Illinois Route 3 near Seventh Street in Hartford.
Hartford Fire Department and Hartford Police Department responded quickly to the scene. The driver of the overturned vehicle was out when the fire department arrived and refused any hospital medical evaluation.
Hartford Police worked the accident traffic before the tow truck arrived.