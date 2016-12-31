HARTFORD - Hartford Police charged two East Alton residents with robbing a man at gun point as he pulled off Illinois Route 111. One man is still sought in the robbery.

At 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2016, the Hartford Police Department was contacted by a male victim who reported to officers that he was robbed at gun point.

The investigation revealed the victim made arrangements to meet with a female via “Backpage” for the purpose of female companionship.

The meeting was to occur at a residence in South Roxana however, the victim became lost and pulled off Route 111 onto a side road. The victim phoned the female to report being lost. He was soon contacted at his driver’s side window by the female and a black male who was armed with a handgun.

Hartford Police said the black male robbed the victim of money and personal belongings. A white male was observed on the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle pointing a handgun at the victim during the robbery. All three suspects fled the location in a vehicle.

After an investigation, Hartford Police were able to positively identify the black male suspect as Antquello C. Young (d.o.b. 1/9/91) and the female as Sierra A. Holman (d.o.b. 7/28/94). Arrest warrants for Young and Holman were issued on Dec. 23, 2016 charging them both with armed robbery. On Dec. 28, 2016, Young and Holman were taken into custody without incident at their residence in the 100 block of Victory Drive, East Alton.

A search warrant was executed on the residence and investigators seized evidence related to the armed robbery on Dec. 22, 2016. Evidence recovered from the property revealed there may be several more victims of similar incidents, Hartford Police said. Any victim of a similar incident is asked to contact the police agency at which location the incident occurred.

Additionally, anyone with information on the identity of the white male suspect involved is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at (618) 254-4393 or (618) 254-4391.

