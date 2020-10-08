Hartford Police and Fire, Roxana Police, Alton Memorial Ambulance Respond To Crash at Rand At North Old St. Louis Road in Harford Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. HARTFORD - Hartford Fire and Police Departments, Alton Memorial Ambulance and Roxana Police responded to a two-car crash at Rand at North Old St. Louis Road in Hartford by Casey's around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Article continues after sponsor message There was damage to the vehicles and one person appeared to suffer minor injuries in the crash, but was not transported. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending