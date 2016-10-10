HARTFORD - The Hartford Fire Department recently received a $23,000 donation from Phillips 66 to replace aging bunker/turnout gear. The grant was awarded to Hartford Fire Chief Bill Owens as October marks Fire Safety Month.

As per National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) guidelines, all bunker or turnout gear must be changed out every ten years. This ensures the safety of the firefighters wearing the gear. The grant awarded to the Hartford Fire Department will buy 12 sets of gear.

“Our volunteer fire fighters are appreciative of the contribution made by Phillips 66,” said Fire Chief Bill Owens. “It is important that we follow the guidelines of all our equipment to ensure the safety of our team.”

The Hartford Fire Department is comprised of 16 to 20 volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel. The Hartford Volunteer Fire Department provides communitywide protection in all of the following capacities to include fire calls, rescue calls, ems calls, motor vehicle accidents, and Haz-Mat containment. Phillips 66 operates a pipeline terminal and lubricants plant in the Village of Hartford. Additionally the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery is partially located within the village.

“At Phillips 66, safety is one of our core values,” said Terminal Supervisor Jim Mayse. “We were pleased to award this grant to those who selflessly put themselves into harm’s way to protect the community. It is important that the gear they are using is safe and meets all current standards.”

“On behalf of the Village of Hartford, I would like to thank Phillips 66 for their generous donation to help the Fire Department serve the citizens of Hartford and surrounding communities,” said Hartford Mayor Jim Spann. “I am proud of the relationship with Phillips 66 and the Hartford Fire Department for the service they provide the citizens and businesses and is ready to assist the Phillips 66 assets in our community whenever we can.”

