Harris-Stowe State University Debuts Bioinformatics Summer Bootcamp, Supported By United Health Foundation, For Students Interested in STEM.

ST. LOUIS – Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU), with support from the United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group, has developed a summer bioinformatics bootcamp for students interested in the bioinformatics field.

HSSU is inviting media to showcase the bootcamp on June 28 where HSSU students will mentor 25 high school students, from schools in the St. Louis region, about the interdisciplinary field receive a Bioinformatics Certification upon completion.

The boot camp curriculum will include speakers working directly in the bioinformatics field, notably Bilikis Oladimeji MD, MMCi Senior Director of Clinical Informatics and Innovation for Optum Health’s Center for Advanced Clinical Solutions (CACS). Other activities will include setting up computers and apps, an introduction to bioinformatics and prepping for a student presentation at the end of the week

Bioinformatics is an interdisciplinary field that combines computer science, physics, math, and biology to aid in the understanding of diseases, including diagnosis, treatment, and discovery of new therapeutics. An example of the application of bioinformatics is the use of computer analysis on the Human Genome Project, which has recorded the three billion basic pairs of the human DNA system.

The summer bootcamp is funded by a $2 million, three-year grant from UHF to Harris-Stowe State University to train students for careers as bioinformatics professionals. The grant also enables HSSU to develop new curricula combining coursework and experiential learning opportunities, and offer academic scholarships for up to 25 students each year.

About Harris-Stowe State University

Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU), located in midtown St. Louis offers 50 majors, minors, and certificate programs in education, business, and arts & sciences. It is a member-school of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Harris-Stowe's mission is to provide outstanding educational opportunities for individuals seeking a rich and engaging academic experience.

About The United Health Foundation

Through collaboration with community partners, grants and outreach efforts, the United Health Foundation works to improve our health system, build a diverse and dynamic health workforce and enhance the well-being of local communities. The United Health Foundation was established by UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) in 1999 as a not-for-profit, private foundation dedicated to improving health and health care. To date, the United Health Foundation has committed more than $700 million to programs and communities around the world, including a recent $100 million commitment to help diversify the health workforce. To learn more, visit UnitedHealthFoundation.org.

