JOLIET - Senior forward Syd Harris led Edwardsville with 22 points, with her final basket of the game making school history.

Harris became the first-ever Tigers player to score over 2,000 points in his or her career as Edwardsville defeated Normal Community 57-45 in the IHSA girls basketball Class 4A sectional final Thursday night at Joliet Central High School.

Harris' lay-in in the final seconds climaxed a game where the Tigers countered every Iron run with one of their own, going on a 13-2 run in the third quarter after Normal had taken the lead to take control of the game.

"I thought we got off to a good start," said Edwardsville head coach Caty Happe, "and every time they got off to a run, we came back with a run. They're a very good team, they never gave up and they fought to the end."

Macy Silvey had a big game as well, hitting a pair of threes that gave the Tigers a 28-22 lead at halftime and also hit another key shot during the run that ultimately decided the game.

"Macy hit some big shots, Elle (Evans) hit some big shots," Happe said, "but I really think we played well defensively. We made some adjustments at halftime and the girls really responded well."

Near the end of the game, Harris hit on a lay-up where she broke the 2,000-point barrier, giving her 2,001 for her career with the Tigers. Since breaking the all-time point record previously held by Emmonnie Henderson on Jan. 29 at St. Louis Vashon, Harris has scored 194 points in extending the record.

"So proud of her," Happe said. "I know she's super excited about that, but I also think she's more excited to be playing at this time of the year."

The Iron held the lead at 10-8 after the first quarter, with the Tigers, behind Silvey's pair of threes before halftime, going ahead 28-22 at the interval. Edwardsville's third-quarter run helped give the Tigers a 41-31 lead after the third quarter, with Edwardsville outscoring Normal in the final period 16-14 to take the 57-45 win to advance to the Elite Eight.

Besides Harris' 22 points, Silvey hit for 15 points, Evans chipped in with nine points, Emma Garner has seven points, Ellie Neath hit for three points and Kaitlyn Morningstar scored a single point.

The Iron end their season at 27-7, while the Tigers are now 29-4 and face Bolingbrook, who defeated Homewood-Flossmoor 61-50 to win their own sectional Thursday night, in the super-sectional game Monday night at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, with a start time of 7 p.m. Happe is somewhat familiar with the Raiders, having gone against Bolingbrook many times during her playing days.

"Great team, great program and they have been forever," Happe said. "I remember when we played them when I was in school. We're expecting a lot of pressure, but we'll learn more in the next couple of days."

In the meantime, Happe and her team a very happy to be back in the state quarterfinals, but also know there's plenty more ahead for the Tigers.

"We're glad to be back in the Elite Eight," Happe said. "But there's still more ahead."

