TOWN And COUNTRY, Mo. - Sophomore forward Sydney Harris once again led the way, this time with 19 points, while senior point guard Que Love added 14 points as Edwardsville defeated The Whitfield School 50-37 in the semifinals of the 45th Visitation Academy Christmas Tournament Friday night in the Viz gym.

The win sets up a meeting with top-seeded Incarnate Word Academy, who won over Parkway North in the other semifinal 61-43, in the final in what's been a much-anticipated matchup between two of the best girls teams in the St. Louis metro area.

Against the Warriors, the Tigers hit on a season-high 11 three-point shots en route to the win, with Harris and Love combining for nine of the threes

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville led after one quarter 15-11. then extended the lead to 26-20 at halftime, and to 42-31 at the end of the third quarter.

The Tigers were 11-of-24 from behind the arc, and hit seven-of-11 of their free throws to help take the win. Overall, Edwardsville shot 41 percent, and also had a slight edge in rebounding 31-27.

Besides Harris and Love, Elle Evans had nine points, Maria Smith and Kylie Burg had three points each, and Ariana Bennett scored two points for Edwardsville.

The Tigers stay undefeated at 13-0 as they head into the final on Saturday night, with the game set to start at 8 p.m.

More like this: