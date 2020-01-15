EDWARDSVILLE - Sophomore forwards Sydney Harris led Edwardsville with 16 points on the night, with Elle Evans scoring 11 and Que Love chipping in with nine as the Tigers defeated Collinsville 58-27 in a Southwestern Conference game Tuesday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

It was all Tigers from start to finish, as Edwardsville took a 19-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, then extended their advantage to 32-10 at halftime, then led after three quarters 42-21, outscoring the Kahoks 16-6 in the fourth quarter to make the 58-27 final.

In addition, Maria Smith came up with eight points for the Tigers, while Ariana Bennett scored six points, Amanda Mills had three points, both Jacquelin Anderson and Macy Silvey had two points each, and Kylie Burg scored one point.

The Tigers are now 17-1 on the year, and host Alton on Friday night in the front end of a girls-boys doubleheader at Lucco-Jackson Gym, with the tip coming at 6 p.m. Edwardsville then plays at St. Joseph's Academy in suburban St. Louis Jan. 22, and at Belleville East Jan. 28 before returning home to face Belleville West Jan. 30.

