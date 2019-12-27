TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - Sydney Harris led Edwardsville with 19 points, while Maria Smith had 11 points and Elle Evans seven as the Tigers defeated Westminster Christian of west St. Louis County 50-42 in the quarterfinals of the 45th Visitation Academy Christmas Tournament Thursday evening in Town and Country, Mo.

It was a close game in the first half, with the Wildcats leading at the end of the first quarter 10-9, but the Tigers a 21-19 lead at halftime, then opened up a 37-28 lead at the end of the third quarter to take control, going on to the 50-42 win to advance to the last four.

The Tigers shot 38 percent from the field in the game, 33 percent from behind the three-point line, but clinched the game with good free-throw shooting, going 14-of-21 from the line. Edwardsville also had a slight edge in rebounding 28-23.

Ariana Bennett had five points for the Tigers, while four players --- Kylie Burg, Katelynne Roberts, Que Love and Macy Silvey --- each scored two points.

The Tigers are now 12-0, and will meet Whitfield, also of West County and a 48-24 winner over Parkway Central, in the second semifinal Friday night, with an 8:30 p.m. tip-off. Should Edwardsville win, they'll advance to the final on Saturday night, where the Tigers will play the winner between Incarnate Word Academy and Parkway North. The final is set to begin at 8 p.m.

