VISITATION CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENTS

FIFTH-PLACE GAME

EDWARDSVILLE 76, ROCKWOOD MARQUETTE 64: Edwardsville bounced back from their quarterfinal loss to win fifth place in the Visitation Christmas Tournament with a win over Rockwood Marquette of west St. Louis County

Syd Harris had her biggest game of the year thus far, scorng 40 points, while Macy Silvey added 17 points, Elle Evans came up with 15 points and both Emma Garner and Ashlyn Hauk had two points each.

In the seventh-place game, Civic Memorial also bounced back from their first two losses on the year by defeating the host Vivettes 40-29. In the final, Incarnate Word Academy of north St. Louis County defeated Whitfield 69-47.