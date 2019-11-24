O'FALLON --- Sophomore forward Sydney Harris combined for 42 points in two games --- 17 against Peoria Richwoods, and 25 against Ladue --- as the Edwardsville High girls basketball team won a pair of games at the Southern Illinois Shootout tournament on Saturday afternoon and evening at the Panther Dome at O'Fallon Township High School.

The Tigers defeated Richwoods 55-46 in their first game on Saturday afternoon, then came back in the early evening to defeat Ladue 63-40 to run their record to 3-0 to start the season.

Against the Knights, Edwardsville led from start to finish, going out to a 12-8 lead after one quarter, then extending the lead to 24-16 at halftime before taking a 38-25 lead after three. Richwoods did rally in the fourth, outscoring the Tigers 23-17, but couldn't close the gap as Edwardsville went on to the win.

Harris scored her 17 to lead the Tigers to go along with five rebounds and two assists, while Elle Evans added 15 points, three rebound and two assists. Senior point guard Que Love had seven points and four assists, while Maria Smith added six points and five steals to help Edwardsville.

Jaida McCloud led the Knights with 16 points on the day, while Nia Williams added 10, and Mariah Hopson had eight points for Richwoods.

In the nightcap, the Tigers did well defensively in the first half, holding the Rams to 14 points in taking a 17-8 lead after the first quarter, and a 37-14 edge at halftime. The Tigers then led 57-26 at three-quarter time before going on to their 63-40 win.

Harris once again led the Tigers, getting five rebounds, two assists and two steals to go alone with her 25 points, while Smith had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in the game. Love had nine points and dished out two assists, while both Kylie Burg and Katelynne Roberts had five points and four rebounds, with Roberts adding two assists and two steals to help Edwardsville.

Jordan Peete led Ladue with 19 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Kate Minkler had 14 points, and both Kahmil Douglas and Destini Rogers had three rebounds each.

The Tigers wrap up play in the Shootout on Wednesday afternoon when they go against Hazelwood Central in a 12:30 p.m. tip-off. Edwardsville opens up Southwestern Conference play at Collinsville on Thu., Dec. 5 in a 7:30 p.m. start time.

