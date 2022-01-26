O'FALLON - On a night where senior forward Syd Harris broke the Edwardsville school record for most points in a season, senior forward Emma Garner also tied her season-high with 12 points in the Tigers' 50-39 win over O'Fallon at the OTHS Panther Dome. Harris has 542 points on the season, an all-time Tigers' girls basketball best.

Harris, who ended up with 14 points on the night, hit on a three with 2:05 left in the second quarter to break the record. And Garner and senior guard Macy Silvey stepped up to hit big baskets in the second half to help keep the Panthers at bay.

Garner hit back-to-back shots to start the second half, then did the same in the fourth to give the Tigers a 43-34 lead, and it helped make a big difference in the outcome.

Article continues after sponsor message



Edwardsville took a 13-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, then led 25-21 at halftime. The Tigers then went ahead 39-34 after three and outscored O'Fallon 11-5 in the final period to take the win.

Along with Harris and Garner, Silvey scored 13 points to help the Tigers.

The Tigers are now 19-4 on the year, 7-0 in the Southwestern Conference, while the Panthers go to 18-5. Edwardsville plays at Belleville East on Thursday night, then hosts Collinsville next Tuesday night, with both games starting at 7:30 p.m.

More like this: