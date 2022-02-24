JOLIET - Senior forward Syd Harris made history with a lay-up late in the game to become Edwardsville's first-ever career 2,000-point scorer as the Tigers defeated Normal Community 57-45 in the IHSA girls basketball Class 4A sectional final Thursday evening at Joliet Central High School.

Harris' basket capped off a strong team effort by the Tigers as Edwardsville advanced to the super-sectional game and Elite Eight for the first time since 2018.

The Iron took a 10-8 lead after the first quarter, with the Tigers coming back to take a 28-22 halftime lead, extending it to 41-31 after three quarters, then outscored the Iron 16-14 in the final quarter to take the sectional title and advance.

The Iron were eliminated with a 27-7 record, while the Tigers are now 29-4 and advance to Monday evening's super-sectional game at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, where Edwardsville will play the winner of the Bolingbrook sectional between the host Raiders and Homewood-Flossmoor in a 7 p.m. tip-off. The super-sectional winner advances to the state tournament at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena against the South Elgin super-sectional winner, either St. Charles East, Wheaton North, the host Storm or Barrington in the second semifinal at 4:15 p.m. on March 4.

