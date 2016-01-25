EDWARDSVILLE - Harmony BodyWork and Float at 244 S. Buchanan in Edwardsville has brought a unique Swedish and Deep Tissue Massage to the area, plus Myofacial Release Therapy and a sports stretch massage.

Jen Stroer started her own journey to physical health when she was 43 years old. She was looking at surgery for a pinched nerve, was a Type II insulin-dependent diabetic, had liver enzymes out of range and was obese until she turned the corner with body work and massage.

“I had been taking multiple presecription medications for over 15 years,” she said. “Most of all, I did not feel good in my own body. I had disconnected myself, mentally and emotionally from my physical body and was tired all the time.”

Stroer, today a licensed massage therapist, said body work and massage was the catalyst she needed to change her whole perspective on life.

“My education in massage led me to discover the power and beauty of human touch and healing,” she said. “My experience as an LMT as well as a massage client has shown me that our bodies are amazing at healing when we give them the time, attention and specific work they need. I was able to heal from a traumatic event, cut out processed foods and lost over 80 pounds. Now, I am no longer on prescription meds, have an A1C of 5.1 and liver enzymes in normal range. I was able to avoid surgery for the severe stenosis in my neck.”

Stroer believes that integrating body, mind and spirit using massage therapy was the single most in turning her health around. Now, she offers those services to clients.

She loves having an office in the Edwardsville area and the people of the community.

“It is a really good mix of farming people with more liberal-thinking SIUE people. There are a lot of people who are practical here in preventative health care. It is a real health-conscious community.”

When she talked about how important it is to continually utilize massage in a routine, she said, “You don’t brush your teeth once a year. The same applies to your muscles; you use your body every day to create our lives. I definitely believe in consistent, preventative massage to be on top of things. People are open to that here.”

Jen opened her business with daughter, Emily Wilson, in June 2014 and it has been very successful in Edwardsville.

She believes in personalized sessions with clients and doesn’t believe in the one-size-fits-all approach to massage.

“Each massage client is given a detailed evaluation and consulation to determine the best course of therapy,” Stroer said. “Each 30-, 60-, 90-, or 120-minute BodyWork session is full and that doesn’t include changing time and is completely personalized to the client’s needs and goals. Sessions may include one or a combination of therapies, such as Swedish, Deep Tissue, Myofacial Release or Sports/Stretch.”

Jen Stroer attended The Body Therapy Center and School of Massage in Swansea, IL. in 2013 with a focus on Myofacial Release Therapy. She certified in both Massage and Myofacial Release in January 2014. She has continued education hours in Sports Massage, working with professional athletes at the St. Louis Football club as well as sports stretching and conditioning for both pre- and post-running events. She is working toward her Cranial Sacral licensing and has more than 1,500 hours of hands-on experience.

The float portion of Harmony BodyWork & Float is extremely popular. The Float Room consists of what is called Restructive Environmental Therapy which is two-fold: physical and mental emotional as well.

“The 1,450 pounds of medicinal-grade Epsom salt in the water takes care of that while you life on your back,” Jen Stroer said. “The water is kept at 93.5 degrees. This is skin-receptor neutral, which means you lose track of where your body ends and the water begins. Your ears stay just below the water, and the tank is insulated against sound. Noise from the outside doesn’t reach you. Your mind is free to mull over things without distraction and your body gets to rest, de-stress and heal.”

“I have an absolute passion for helping people feel good about their own bodies,” she said.

For more information, call 618-692-5222.

