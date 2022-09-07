SHIPMAN - Harman Auction, a family-owned and operated auction house in Shipman, holds large on-site auctions every Tuesday starting at 4:30 p.m. They sell a variety of things from antiques and primitives to tractors, farm implements, and vehicles.

They also see quite a bit of sports memorabilia come through.

They don't typically hold a lot of online-only auctions but will do so so for large collections and/or high-dollar items.

Their on-site auctions are cash and check only, however for this online auction credit/debit card payments can be made. Shipping is also available on almost every item for out-of-state buyers. Local buyers can pick up their items from the auction house.

Their most recent online auction, going on now until September 21, features a variety of signed and other collectible sports items.

This auction includes authentic NFL helmets signed by the likes of Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Andrew Luck, and Mac Jones to name a few.

Article continues after sponsor message

There are also jerseys signed by Ezekial Elliot of the Dallas Cowboys and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and bats signed by Mike Trout and Anthony Rizzo.

There are St. Louis Blues items such as brand new Vladimir Tarasenko and Colton Parayko jerseys, signed hockey sticks, posters, and a neon sign.

Finally, the auction includes some signed items by musicians like Sheryl Crow, Motley Crue, Dave Matthews, and Lenny Kravitz.

These items will be available via online auction only. If interested in bidding on these items visit HiBid or for more information check out Harman Auction's Facebook Page.

Bidding on these items begins today, September 7 at 5 p.m. and ends on Friday, September 21 at 6 p.m. The auction will feature a soft close.

All of these items are on display inside the auction house's main gallery showroom and can be seen during operating hours from noon until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. They will also be on display during auctions which begin every Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Harman Auction is located at 864 W. Railroad St. Shipman, IL 62685 and can be reached at 618-836-7355.

More like this: