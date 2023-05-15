CARROLLTON - Harley D. Angel, 19, of Carrollton, was charged twice for violent felony sex crimes against minors - once in November of 2022, and again last March - and was released on bond both times. His pretrial hearing is set for later this month on May 26.

Late last year, Angel was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, grooming, indecent solicitation of a child, and unlawful restraint. Carrollton Police Chief James Buchanan confirmed that the offense was committed against multiple victims, all of whom were minors, but said few other details were available as the investigation is still ongoing.

According to court records, the offense involved victims who were “at least 13 years of age but under 17 years of age,” with Angel having been “at least five years older” than the victims. Angel was 19 at the time, meaning the victims could not have been older than 14.

He was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department on Nov. 30, 2022, and released on a $7,500 bond just over a week later on Dec. 9. Court records state that a plea of “Not Guilty” was filed on Jan. 27.

On January 30 of this year, the case was reassigned to Judge Christopher Reif after a motion for Substitution of Judge was filed by Angel’s attorney. Special Prosecutor Jennifer Mudge said there was no reason for the substitution listed on the motion, but that his attorney was not legally required to provide one.

Court records seemingly indicated Angel was arrested again by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on March 1, but Chief Buchanan said this actually wasn’t the case.

Buchanan said after Angel committed an additional offense - criminal sexual abuse by use of force - against one of the victims from the first incident who came forward, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department put out a warrant for Angel’s arrest and he turned himself in. He was taken into custody on March 1 and released two days later on a $300 bond, according to court records.

Angel was issued a No Contact order as a condition of his bond, forbidding him from contacting the minor victim or their mother while the case is still pending. Mudge said there was originally a conflict with one of Angel’s relatives living near one of the victims, but Judge Reif has since clarified the route Angel is allowed to take to see that relative.

State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe recused himself from the case citing a conflict of interest. When asked about the nature of this conflict, Mudge confirmed that a conflict arose because Angel’s attorney previously represented Briscoe in a civil case. Mudge was appointed as the Special Prosecutor of this case on March 31.

Angel’s pre-trial hearing is set for 9 a.m. May 26 at the Greene County Courthouse. More information and updates on his case can be found here and here.

