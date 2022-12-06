GLEN CARBON - Mary Harkins, who hit a game-winning three at the buzzer to defeat Carlyle 51-50 on Saturday afternoon, followed up with a 21-point performance, while teammate Sami Oller added 18 points as Father McGivney Catholic scored the game's first 23 points in the opening quarter en route to a 74-8 win over Metro-East Lutheran in a Gateway Metro Conference game Monday night at the McGivney gym.

The Griffins totally dominated the first half, jumping out to a 23-0 lead after the first quarter, then going out to a 41-1 lead at halftime.

McGivney then took a 64-6 lead after the third quarter and outscored the Knights in the fourth quarter 10-2, as the running clock rule was in effect in the fourth quarter.

A total of 10 players scored at least one point for the Griffins, with Harkins and Oller leading the way.

In addition, Emma Martinez scored seven points, Emily Johnson and Mia Lieberman each had six points, Sabrina Ivnik scored five points, Sophia Ivnik, Alexis Jones, and Julia Stobie all scored three points apiece and Katherine Empson had two points.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Griffins improved to 6-1 and next play at Marquette Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night, then host Granite City at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

McGivney then plays at Bunker Hill on Dec. 14 and hosts Maryville Christian on Dec. 15, both games tipping off at 7:30 p.m.

Metro-East is now 1-7 and hosts Marissa-Coulterville Tuesday night at Thomas Hooks Gym, then plays at Bunker Hill Thursday night, with both games starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Knights then host Maryville on Dec. 12 in another 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: