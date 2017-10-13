CHICAGO — Gov. Bruce Rauner, in partnership with the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and Intersect Illinois, today announced that HARIBO of America Inc. will grow its U.S. presence in Illinois. The German company will expand its U.S. headquarters, currently located in Rosemont, and add 55 new jobs to the existing workforce.

“It is great to have HARIBO of America expanding their operation and presence within our state,” Rauner said. “HARIBO of America has been a tremendous partner since they moved their operations to Illinois, not only through their work to create opportunity for Illinoisans, but by helping to promote Illinois on a global scale. I wish them continued success in this expansion.”

HARIBO of America Chief Operating Officer Rick LaBerge also is enthusiastic.

“We’re thrilled to be increasing our commitment to the Chicagoland area as our HARIBO of America headquarters — the candy capital of the U.S.,” LaBerge said.

Wes Saber, chief financial officer of the well-known gummy candy maker, also weighed in.

“HARIBO of America looks forward to continuing our investment in the Chicagoland area and driving economic growth through planned job creation at our Rosemont headquarters,” he said.

Illinois ranks first in the Midwest as a destination for foreign investment. More than 1,890 foreign firms call Illinois home and they employ more than 319,000 Illinois residents. German firms alone employ 36,702 Illinoisans at 847 different locations, making Germany Illinois’ third largest FDI partner by employment.

“Foreign direct investment is crucial to our economy, and Illinois has assets that have allowed us to lead the charge in the U.S.,” said Intersect Illinois President and CEO Mark Peterson. “From our strategic location to our world-class workforce, companies across the globe can clearly see why Illinois is a great place to expand into the American market.”

The Rauner administration and Intersect Illinois worked closely with HARIBO of America executives to make this project a reality.

“Growing our economy remains one of the main goals of the Rauner administration,” said DCEO Director Sean McCarthy. “Supporting companies like HARIBO of America and creating an environment that helps them expand and grow is imperative to this effort.”

HARIBO of America currently employs 59 full-time employees in Rosemont. The company plans to nearly double this workforce by 2021, bringing its U.S. headquarters employment to 114.

