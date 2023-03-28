BETHALTO - Lauren Hardy led the offense with three hits and three RBIs and Megan Griffith pitched well in a complete game, walking only three while striking out seven. But a three-run 10th inning gave Belleville East an 8-5 win over the Eagles in a softball game played Monday afternoon at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

The loss was CM's first of the season after having won their first four games, rallying in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. The Lancers came up with the three runs in the top of the 10th to take the win.

East scored a single run in the opening inning to take an early lead, but the Eagles countered with two runs to go ahead, with the Lancers matching the two runs in the top of the second to go ahead 3-2. Both teams scored a single run int the fifth, then the East scored another single run in the top of the seventh to take a 5-3 lead. CM countered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 5-5, creating extra innings, with both teams failing to score in both the eighth and ninth innings, but the Lancers came up with the three runs in the top of the 10th to take the win.

Hardy led the way for the Eagles with her three-hit, three RBI day, while Isabella Thein had a pair of hits and a RBI, Danika Chester also came up with two hits while Kaydence Harlan had a hit and a RBI and Avari Combes, Griffith and Bryleigh Ward also had hits on the day.

Four different players - Serenity Childress, Ava Hamilton, Olivia Hernerle and Ashlynn Samson - all had two hits and a RBI for the Lancers, while Janessa Sydow also had a pair of hits, both Emma Fetters and Maya Hataway had a hit and RBI each and Emma Loyet also drove home a run.

Both pitchers went the distance in the circle, as Griffith walked three and struck out seven, while Hernerle walked three and fanned 12.

East is now 4-2-1 on the year, while CM is now 4-1 and plays at Litchfield on Tuesday afternoon, then continues its road trip with a game at Granite City's new softball field Wednesday and then plays at Edwardsville on Friday, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m. The Eagles return home Apr. 5 with a game against O'Fallon, also starting at 4:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

