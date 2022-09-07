HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip that a resident was in possession of child pornography and after an investigation, a felony arrest warrant was issued. Tammy E. Wurtsbaugh, 40, of Hardin, has been charged in the case.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said it executed a thorough investigation of the situation prior to the arrest.

On August 30, Wurtsbaugh was arrested and taken into custody for the aforementioned offense. She is currently held in Greene County Jail.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said it would like to thank the Illinois State Police Digital Crimes Unit for its assistance in this case.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

