Tammy E. WurtsbaughHARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip that a resident was in possession of child pornography and after an investigation, a felony arrest warrant was issued. Tammy E. Wurtsbaugh, 40, of Hardin, has been charged in the case.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said it executed a thorough investigation of the situation prior to the arrest.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

On August 30, Wurtsbaugh was arrested and taken into custody for the aforementioned offense. She is currently held in Greene County Jail.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said it would like to thank the Illinois State Police Digital Crimes Unit for its assistance in this case.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

More like this:

Calhoun County State’s Attorney Files Criminal Complaints Against Carrollton Man
Yesterday
Driver Charged with Aggravated DUI Following November Calhoun County Crash
Yesterday
Sheriff, Coroner, Confirm Tragic Death Of 67-Year-Old Man In Accident At Calhoun Quarry
Mar 6, 2025
Swift Action Saves Life In Batchtown Fire Incident
Mar 27, 2025
Jersey County Coroner Identifies Victim In Calhoun Quarry Accident
Mar 7, 2025

 