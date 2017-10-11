HARDIN – Horrifying monsters and terrifying toddlers are expected to be abundant at this year’s Trunk-or-Treat on Water Street in Hardin.

For the third year, the American Legion Post #636 along with First Presbyterian Church, St. Norbert’s School, and Grace Baptist Church are combining efforts to offer an alternative to conventional trick-or-treating. Event coordinator Scotty Browning explained how the various groups became involved:

“We (the Legion) started it three years ago. The Presbyterian Church wanted to be involved as they had been holding a smaller one in the church parking lot.”

The event is free and open to everyone, though those bringing a vehicle to hand out candy are asked to contact Sue Jansen at 618-576-9412 or 618-301-6625; or email Scotty at scotty.browning@gmail.com. Spots are limited so early reservations are recommended. Set up will be from 5 – 5:45 p.m.

The Trunk-or-Treating will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31 and conclude at 8 p.m. Activities will include a people’s choice award for Best Trunk, free hot dogs and juice, a DJ, a fire truck, and a haunted house in the American Legion basement.

Last year’s event welcomed around 20 vehicles and over 500 kids and planners are hopeful that the event will be even more successful this year.

More information can be found in the flyer below or by contacting Scotty Browning or Sue Jansen using the information above.

