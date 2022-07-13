Listen to the story

HARDIN - Johnathan E. Myers, 35, faces a number of charges after a traffic stop and a court-authorized home search in Hardin, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

At 10:02 p.m. on July 9, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Park Street near Main Street, Hardin, Calhoun County, Illinois.

Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Johnathan E. Myers, age 35, of Hardin, Illinois was arrested on the following charges:

Disobeying a Traffic Control Device,

Driving While License Suspended,

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On July 10, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office followed up with the criminal investigation and executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of South Park Street in Hardin.

Subsequent to the execution of said search warrant, law enforcement officials discovered items used to manufacture an explosive or incendiary device, methamphetamine, and controlled substances.

Myers was arrested without incident and lodged in the Jersey County Jail.

Myers was further charged with the following:

Possession of Explosive or Incendiary Device,

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Myers remains lodged in the Jersey County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

