HIGHLAND - Hard Road Theatre will be holding a trivia night on Saturday, March 4th at the John Wildi Masonic Temple located at 721 9th St., Highland, IL 62249.

Doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7:00 p.m. The cost is $100 per team with a maximum of 8 people per team. There is a limit of 15 tables, so it is advised that you reserve a table ahead of time.

Trivia questions are general knowledge questions. There will be free snacks. Soda and water will be available for purchase and alcohol is permitted at the venue.

In addition to the trivia contest, there will be a 50/50 drawing, a silent auction, and a table decorating contest.

Items available for bid in the silent auction include autographs from Hollywood celebrities, St. Louis Cardinals tickets, tickets to Stages St. Louis, amusement park passes, original Broadway memorabilia , gift baskets, and over 25 other items.

Hard Road Theatre Productions is a non-profit theatre organization committed to providing the greater Highland area with high-quality, affordable, live productions. For more information about the trivia night, information about Hard Road’s upcoming season, or to reserve a table for the trivia night, please email tom@hardroad.org or call 217-556-6399.

