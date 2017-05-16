HIGHLAND - Sponsored by Staunton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Hard Road Theatre is proud to announce auditions for their summer musical: SISTER ACT. Based on the 1992 hit comedy movie of the same name starring Whoopi Goldberg, SISTER ACT contains all new original music written by Alan Menken. The plot follows Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer with dreams of stardom. She witnesses a murder and is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique dance moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Auditions for SISTER ACT will be held on Monday, May 22nd and Tuesday, May 23rd at 7:00 p.m. at the Highland Elementary School, 1800 Lindenthal Ave., Highland, IL. Those auditioning should be at least fifteen years-old. Those auditioning should come prepared with a Broadway-style song to sing. An accompanist will be provided, but no recordings will be allowed. In addition, those auditioning will learn a short dance routine, may be asked to read sides from the script, and should be aware of any conflicts they have from May 24th – Aug. 7th. SISTER ACT is directed by Evan Fifer. Performance dates for SISTER ACT are July 28th-30th and Aug. 4th-6th.

Hard Road Theatre Productions is a non-profit theatre organization committed to providing Highland and the surrounding area with high-quality, affordable, live theatre productions. For more information about SISTER ACT or Hard Road Theatre in general, please visit the Hard Road website at www.hardroad.org.

