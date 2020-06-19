ALTON - The Alton Historical Commission unanimously approved a vote in favor of the Cultural and Heritage Ordinance this past Tuesday that will now move before the Alton City Council.

Joshua Young, Madison County Green Party chair, community activist and advocate, released the information to the media appropriately on Friday, June 19, the annual Juneteenth anniversary day.

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the liberation of those who had been held as slaves in the United States. Juneteenth originated in Texas and is now celebrated on the 19th of June throughout the United States.

“Included is the recent (6-16-20), unanimous Alton Historical Commission vote in favor of the Cultural and Heritage ordinance; which will move before the Alton City Council to be voted into law," Young said. "We ask citizens to contact city hall or their Alderman in endorsement to vote yes.

"On this Historic day of Juneteenth; this local law, in my opinion, represents the ‘next step’ to Renaissance; as it removes the barriers of ‘black and white’ while establishing a new ‘bridge' of cultural harmony. Allowing for all cultures within the city of Alton; and it's people; to be expounded in both conservative and progressive ways. These would include programs and platforms in Cultural Anthropology, Education, Economics, Agriculture/Horticulture, Community development, renewable energy, Veterans services, Health and wellness, S.T.E.M. projects, youth programs, amateur athletics, social justice and criminology, and others. No risk, No buy-in!”

Young said he hopes one day Juneteenth is a national holiday.

“I think Juneteenth becoming a national holiday would be as big as Obama winning the presidency. It would be huge for people of color.”

Young said he was extremely proud this year on Juneteenth because of what happened in Alton.

“The City of Alton moves not left or right; but forward with this law of the people; for the people; and to be a product of the people,” he said. “This year the city will make history with the adoption of this ordinance(law); and the subsequent acceptance of applications designating new cultural districts. Renaissance for us all to share cultural harmony and create the model city that sings. Freedom of expression to all. #WEARENOW!”

Draft 6/3/20

2-6-4: POWERS AND DUTIES:

?The commission is hereby authorized:

A. To conduct a survey of the city to identify and inventory improvements, structures and areas that have historic or architectural significance;

B. To designate landmarks and historic districts within the city;

C. To designate cultural or heritage districts within the city;

D. To keep a register of all designated landmarks, historic districts, cultural, and heritage districts;

E. To issue, modify or deny certificates of compliance for construction or demolition; to issue with or without suggested revisions certificates of compliance for alteration;

F. To provide information and identify resources to assist property owner(s) or prospective owner(s) on technical and financial aspects of preservation, renovation, and reuse;

G. To adopt guidelines as may be necessary for review of applications for certificates of compliance, demolition or construction;

H. To make recommendations for the recognition of property owner(s) of landmarks or historic district structures by certificates, plaques, markers or other means and for determining an appropriate system of markers to aid the public in visiting landmarks, historic districts or historic sites;

I. To inform and educate the citizens of Alton on the history, architecture, and heritage of the city;

J. To solicit and receive funds from federal, state and private sources for deposit in a special account of the city to be referred to as the preservation fund, which funds shall only be loaned or expended upon recommendation of the commission for such purposes as are herein set forth; and in the event that this chapter shall be repealed or the commission shall be dissolved, any amounts remaining in said fund shall be applied by the city council to further the purposes of this chapter. If any amounts remain in said fund after a period of one year following the commission's dissolution, then such funds may be applied by the city council for the purpose of the preservation and repair of such certificates, plaques, and markers as may have been erected pursuant to subsection G of this section. The city council shall have and retain final approval of any receipt or expenditure of funds as recommended by the commission;

K. To call upon city officials and employees for technical advice and assistance;

L. To advise any city department or commission concerning the effects of their proposed action in connection with designated landmarks or historic districts;

M. To retain such specialists as may be required, subject to approval of the city council;

N. To encourage the establishment of a library of preservation related documents for public use;

O. To assume whatever responsibility and duties assigned to it by the state under the certified local government provision of the national historic preservation act of 1966, as amended. (Ord. 6215, 11-25-1997)

2-6-12 CULTURAL OR HERITAGE DISTRICT

Application: Any member of the commission, any member of the city council, or any person, organization, or association may request cultural or heritage status designation for an area or neighborhood located in the city. The application shall be on a form provided by the commission, and, shall include the following:

The Street address of the properties proposed to be included in the area;

A map delineating the boundaries and location of the proposed area;

A written statement describing the area and setting forth reasons in support of the designation;

A proposed name by which to call the area;

Review: Upon receipt of a completed application, the commission shall schedule a Public Hearing to be held no more than 45 days after receipt of the application. The commission shall notify the applicant of the date, time, and place of the meeting. Such notice shall be in writing and sent not less than fifteen (15) days prior to the day of the hearing by first class mail with sufficient postage affixed thereto.

Criteria: An area or neighborhood may be designated a cultural or heritage district if the commission determines that the area has a historic association with a group based on race, ethnic origin, national origin, or religious affiliation that has made important contributions to the cultural or social fabric of the city. In making this determination, the commission may consider the following criteria:

the history of the area;

location of significant local, county, state, or national events in the area;

connection between the area and a person who significantly contributed to the development of the community, county, state, or nation;

census data of the area;

the number and location of churches and other houses of worship in the area;

the number and location of locally owned businesses in the area;

the location of schools in the area;

the number and location of cultural institutions in the area;

the number and location of fraternal or service organizations in the area;

any national, state, or local migration patterns;

patterns or history of segregation;

patterns or history of land use;

Public Hearing Procedure and Appeal: The applicant and any business or property owner in the area or resident in the area shall be entitled to speak at the public hearing. The commission may accept comments from any other interested person, group, or association. The commission shall review and evaluate all available information. A record of the proceedings shall be made and retained as a public record. The commission shall approve, deny, or modify the requested designation within thirty (30) days after the public hearing. The commission shall notify the applicant of its decision and such decision shall be in writing. The applicant or a property owner(s) within the designated area may appeal the commission’s decision to the city council. A written notice of such appeal must be filed with the city clerk within fifteen (15) days after the decision of the commission. The city council, sitting in a quasi-judicial capacity, shall review the record and may, in its sole discretion, allow new or further evidence to be presented, and shall thereafter decide upon such appeal within two (2) regular meetings after the filing of the appeal. The city clerk shall notify the applicant and any appealing property owner(s) of the city council’s decision. Failure of the city council to timely conduct such an appeal hearing or render a decision not later than the conclusion of the next regularly scheduled city council meeting following such a hearing, shall be deemed to be for all intents and purposes a final and appealable order of affirmation of the decision of the commission. The city council’s decision shall be deemed a final order subject to judicial review pursuant to the administrative review act of Illinois.

