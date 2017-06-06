Happy Father's Day to my two brothers.

My biological brother became a singe parent unexpectedly. His life literally changed in one day. When I say his world change, I mean his whole world changed. He had to adjust everything he did and thought. He did everything imaginary so the kids would have as little effect as possible with the transition.

He handled it like a champion. I'm so proud of him. He deserves the best Father's Day.

My friend, who is like a brother, lost his dad this year. He knew it was coming. He spent everyday with his dad up until the last minute. I don't have to tell you how much he loved and appreciated his dad.

He is also a dad himself to two little kids. He evolves his life around his wife and kids. He always puts their need and wants before his. It's so funny, he would call and say let's go do something. I would say okay and just wait. I knew what was coming next. He would called back later and say he can't do it. I knew that when he said it. I know he can only think of himself for about one minute before he thinks about his family. I respect him for that. He deserves the best Father's Day.

Derrick D. Richardson

Alton

