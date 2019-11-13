ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association has named Hansen Meat Company as its Small Business of the Month for November 2019.

Hansen Meat Company has had the vision to provide the local area with high-quality meat products since 1952 with first-generation owner Bill “Good Buddy” Hansen and his wife, Sissie. Their vision has grown with the 2nd generation owner and President David Hansen who built a very successful wholesale division. David incorporated his vision of adapting to new consumer habits while having a high regard to safe, premium quality products and customer service. Now approaching 70 years in business, 3rd generation owner and President Ryan Hansen has carried on the vision and tradition of adapting to consumer needs and still providing high-quality meat products.

“Our path over the years has changed, but the vision of our founders has not. We strive to provide, safe, delicious and unique meat products with the highest quality and customer service. We want to make lifelong customers of everyone who walks into our stores,” Ryan Hansen, President Hansen Meat Company.

At Hansen Meat Company, customers can find over 75 homemade, in-house products that cannot be found anywhere else. Hansen’s has everything needed for a small BBQ all the way to a large holiday party with family and friends. Customers can find anything they need at Hansen’s to have that perfect event whether it is their famous chicken kabobs, Illinois grand champion brats, or grand champion H&B hams.

Since 1952, Hansen Meat Company has strived to make a difference in the communities they call home. As a family-owned, third-generation company it is important to give back and support worthy causes to the extent they are able. Hansen Meat Company also provides everyday discounts for veterans and active-duty military service members.

Hansen Meat Company has two full-service retail locations: one in Alton at 450 Landmarks Boulevard and the second in Jerseyville at 807 State Hwy 16. Their hours are Monday through Friday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Saturday 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM, and Sunday 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM. The Alton location’s phone number is 618-465-4400, and the Jerseyville location’s phone number is 618-498-3714. To learn more about Hansen Meat Company visit www.hansenmeatco.com. Follow them on Facebook to keep up to date with their products and promotions by liking their pages @hansenmeatcoalton and @hansenpacking.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page - http://www.growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

