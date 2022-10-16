BETHALTO - Senior Hannah Meiser is already having a year to remember at Civic Memorial, and she's just getting started.

She runs cross-country in the fall, plays basketball in the winter, and runs track in the spring.

According to her cross-country coach Jake Peal, "She had a great summer of training and probably the best she has had in cross country."

All of that hard work paid off for her Thursday afternoon at Principia College. She won the Mississippi Valley Conference Championships with a time of 18:27.80.

"One of her goals was to win a conference title and she did it on Thursday," Peal said. "An individual title in cross country was on her bucket list of achievements."

She had placed well at this event in years past with a fifth-place finish in 2019, her freshman year, with a time of 19:53.40. She finished fourth last year with a time of 18:58.30. Hannah Meiser is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Civic Memorial Female Athlete of the Month.

Winning this race meant a lot to her and Peal couldn't have been more proud of her.

"Hannah is the first CM girl in school history to finish all-state," he said. "She is also the first CM girl to break 18:00 for 3 miles."

She did so back on October 1st in the Peoria High School Invitational. She ran a new PR of 17:51.90 and finished 5th in the race.

"She obviously wants to be all-state again this fall in cross-country. That is her main goal for the season," Peal said.

Her road to state begins on Saturday, October 22, at Fireman's Park in Alhambra for the Class 2A Regionals. Last season she came in second with a time of 18:39.20. It's a course she's familiar with and one that she personally likes, so she's heading into it with plenty of confidence.

