SMALL SCHOOL

Hannah Meiser of Civic Memorial won the small school Madison County race at Belk Park in Wood River on Tuesday afternoon with a time of 19:03.50, edging out the Griffins' Kaitlyn Hatley by a tenth of a second, at 19:03.60. The Shells then took the next five spots, starting with Gabrielle Woodruff, who came in at 20:03.00, followed by Riley Doyle at 20:12.20, Janelynn Wirth at 20:15.90, Zoey Losch at 20:46.60, and Keiko Palen at 20:51.60. The Eagles' Averi Combs was eighth with a time of 21:01.10, with McGivney's Alyssa Terhaar ninth at 21:03.80, and CM's Katelynn Hallstead 10th at 21:20.00.

Article continues after sponsor message

Besides the top five for Roxana, Kendall Kamp had a time of 22:11.50, and Macie Lucas had a time of 22:28.60. Outside of CM's top three, Alyssa Mann had a time of 21:22.70, Shelby Quick came in at 21:55.60, Aubree Wallace had a time of 22:03.90, and Allison Hallstead's time was 23:31.20.

The other runners for the Griffins included Emma Martinez, who had a time of 21:51.60, Claire Stanhaus, who came in at 23:10.80, Sofia Luna was clocked in 24:03.00, Amelia Beltramea had a time of 24:22.90, and Isabel Margarida was in at 26:03.30. Kailey Vickrey led the Explorers with a time of 22:00.90, with Megan Jarzenbeck next at 23:02.70, Katie Johnson had a time of 24:03.20, Clare Antrainer was in at 24:35.70, Paige Rister's time was 26:18.70, Hudson McCowan had a time of 27:29.10, and Ava Certa was in at 29:22.00.

For the Knights, Rhiannon Lazella had a time of 22:46.90, and McKenna Getta was clocked in 25:28.90. Megan Douglas was the only runner for the Oilers, and her time was 23:41.30.

More like this: