SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 7, GRANITE CITY 0:

Sarah Hangsleben and Emma Lewis both had spectacular days at the plate with four key hits to lead Edwardsville to a 7-0 shutout over Granite City at Edwardsville.

Hangsleben was 2-for-3 with a homer and double on the day, three RBIs and a run scored, with Lewis going 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. The Tigers' Anna Burke was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored, Maria Smith 1-for-3, Lauren Taplin 1-for-3 with two runs scored and Megan Pfeiffer a run scored. Haley Crider, Tressa Scarborough and Sydney McReynolds each had hits for the Warriors, while Morgan Tanksley took the loss, striking out five.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville clinched the SWC title for the fifth year in a row and improved to 25-4 overall, 12-1 in the league with a game left. Granite City fell to 9-19 overall and 2-11 in the conference.

Jordan Garella allowed only three hits on the mound for the Tigers. Garella struck out six Warriors in getting the win.

A five-run sixth broke the game open after the Tigers had taken a 2-0 lead in the first.

Edwardsville next meets up with Alton on the road at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to finish the league schedule then travels to Waterloo for a 4:15 p.m. Friday game and hosts Marquette Catholic and Columbia in a Saturday cluster beginning at 10 a.m. The Warriors close out their schedule with a pair of home games at Wilson Park/George Sykes Field against Waterloo at 4:15 p.m. today and Belleville West at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

More like this: