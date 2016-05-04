Hangsleben leads way for EHS softball team in win over Belleville West
BELLEVILLE – Belleville West led Edwardsville 3-2 through three innings of their Southwestern Conference softball game Tuesday at West's grounds.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Tigers then took the lead with three in the fourth and never looked back, capping off the game with a seven-run seventh to take a 19-4 win over the Maroons. Edwardsville went to 19-3 overall, 9-0 in the SWC; West fell to 10-14, 3-6 in the league.
Sarah Hangsleben led the way with a 3-for-5 day with two homers, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored; Rachel Anderson was 2-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored, Anna Burke 3-for-5 with double, RBI and run scored, Jordan Corby 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Hayli Green 1-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Allison Loher 2-for-4 with a run scored, Emma Lewis 1-for-4 with two runs scored and Taryn Brown 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Jordan Garella went the distance for the win, conceding four earned runs on seven hits while dismissing three by strikeout. Edwardsville hosts Alton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday
More like this: