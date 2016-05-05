EDWARDSVILLE – A walk-off three-run home run by Edwardsville High School’s Sarah Hangsleben propelled herself, along with Rachel Anderson and Hayli Green across home plate for a 6-3 win Thursday against the Alton High School Redbirds.

“That’s definitely in the top [of the ten home runs this year,]” Hangsleben said about her game-winning at bat. “I was just looking for good contact because we had runners in scoring position. I was looking for anything close in the zone and it was right where I needed it.”

Edwardsville's Jordan Garella’s pitching was top notch throughout the game. Although she allowed six hits, three runs to the Redbirds, she struck out seven runners and walked none.

Hangsleben and Hayli Green had three hits each for the Tigers; Taryn Brown, Jordan Corby and Jennifer Warner each had a hit for the Tigers.

“We got fortunate with the rotation that was coming up, that’s for sure,” Lori Blade, head coach of the Tigers said about her team’s performance. “The kids battled coming back after getting down.”

Alton’s Brittany Roady allowed six runs off 10 hits. She walked two batters and only struck out one batter.

Producing runs for Alton were Tomi Dublo, Miranda Hudson and Katelyn Presley. Dublo was 2-3 for the afternoon while Hudson hit once in her three at bats. Presley was 2-4 for the day. Roady was 1-3 in at bats.

“Very rarely are you pretty pleased to lose a game, but I believe we played a very complete and well rounded game,“ Dan Carter, head coach of the Redbirds, said after the game. “You can play well and not win and we got beat by a good team today. It’s not like anyone beat each other, they did what they needed to do to win the game.”

