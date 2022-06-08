Haneme Idrizi, Md, Named Associate Dean Of Student Affairs At Siu School Of Medicine

CARBONDALE - Haneme Idrizi, MD, has been named associate dean of student affairs and admissions at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. She will assume her new role on July 1.

The Office of Student Affairs provides a variety of services for SIU learners: career education, mentoring, debt counseling, and more, as its staff seeks opportunities to improve the learning environment for students.

Idrizi brings experience as an SIU School of Medicine alumna, practicing physician and award-winning educator. She has served the school in a variety of roles since 2018. Idrizi is a pediatric hospitalist in the Division of Pediatric Hospital Medicine and is the Year 4 curriculum director, chair of the Year 4 Curriculum Advisory Committee, and director of the Pediatric Personalized Educational Plan. She also serves as the faculty advisor for the Latino Medical Student Association.

Idrizi succeeds Erik Constance, MD, who served as associate dean for 27 years. Idrizi will work closely with Amanda Mulch, MD, assistant dean of student affairs (Carbondale), and Jennifer Rose, MD, executive director of the Lincoln Scholars Program, to assure that SIU’s medical students continue to receive an exceptional education.

SIU School of Medicine Dean and Provost Jerry Kruse, MD, MSPH, said, “Dr. Idrizi is devoted to making SIU an institution that gives our learners the resources and advantages they will need for their chosen medical fields.”

“It is an honor and privilege to assume this role from my mentor, Dr. Constance,” Idrizi said. “I will serve as a strong advocate for our learners and build upon our efforts to graduate diverse and compassionate physicians through a medical education that values the importance of wellness.”

A native of Chicago, Idrizi has been a member of the SIU Department of Pediatrics in Springfield since 2018. She previously worked at the University of Texas Health San Antonio as a pediatric hospitalist and assumed numerous leadership roles in undergraduate medical education. She is a first-generation college graduate, having earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Loyola University of Chicago in 1998. Idrizi earned her medical degree at SIU School of Medicine in 2003 and completed her pediatrics residency at the University of Texas Health San Antonio in 2006.

When not at work, she enjoys spending time with her three sons, Juanito, Adam and Daniel, and husband of nearly 20 years, Juan Galvan. If not in her garden, she’s most likely cycling, reading or watching anything related to Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel or Harry Potter.

About Southern Illinois University:

Established in 1970, SIU School of Medicine is based in Springfield and Carbondale and focused on the health care needs of downstate Illinois. It educates physicians to practice in Illinois communities and has graduated 3,163 physicians since the first class in 1975.

