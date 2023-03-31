EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville softball pitcher Avery Hamilton had a big day overall, coming up with four hits and driving in two runs and striking out eight inside the circle as the Tigers defeated Collinsville 12-1 in a Southwestern Conference game played Thursday afternoon at the Edwardsville District 7 Sports Complex.

The Tigers won their sixth straight game to open the season, while the Kahoks lost their eighth straight game in also opening the season. Edwardsville banged out 17 hits in the game, scoring four times in the first, three in the second and five more in the third, while Collinsville scored their only run in the top of the fourth and were held to just one hit in the game.

To go along with Hamilton's four hits and two RBIs on the day, the Tigers also had Jillian Hawkes pick up three hits, Grace Oertle and Grace Blakemore each had two hits and an RBI, Zoie Boyd had two hits, Jillian Lane had a hit and two RBIs, Riley Nelson came up with a hit and RBI and both Reese McNamara and Maddie Kolakowski both had hits.

Katie Bardwell's RBI double to left that scored Bailey Demick was the only hit allowed by Hamilton, while she struck out eight in the game, walking only one. Marissa Thomas went all the way in the circle for the Kahoks, striking out three on the day.

Collinsville is now 0-8 on the season, while Edwardsville goes to 6-0 and next plays Civic Memorial at home on Friday afternoon., then resumes Southwestern Conference play on Tuesday against Alton at home, plays at Belleville West next Thursday with all games starting at 4:30 p.m., then host Triad Apr. 7 in a 12-noon start.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

