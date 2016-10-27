HAMEL – The Hamel Area Jaycees will be hosting their first Haunted Trivia Night on Friday, October 28 at the Hamel Community Center.

The Jaycees’ Haunted Trivia Night will assist in funding future community projects in the local area.

Tickets for a table entry can be purchased for $100. The purchase of a ticket includes a table for an eight-person team. Open registration begins at 6 pm, and the trivia will begin at 7:30 pm. Players will need to provide their own food and beverages.

In the spirit of Halloween, those who participate in the Haunted Trivia Night are welcome to wear costumes. One team will be crowned winner of the best themed costume. Cash prizes will also be awarded to the top three teams.

Raffle tickets will also be available to win a cooler full of over $500 worth of alcohol. Tickets can be purchased for $10 each at the event or by contacting the Hamel Area Jaycees at hameljaycees@gmail.com. Individuals do not have to be present to win.

The Hamel Area Jaycees has been recreated after years of not having a current chapter in the community. Chapter President, Devin Bushrow has made it his mission to make the Jaycees hold a present role in his community.

“We are excited to be able to host our, first ever, Halloween inspired trivia night, and we hope our guests are just as excited,” said Bushrow.

The chapter has had a vast amount of support from the community and also the local businesses in the area. “We have a lot of really great sponsors that have given us the opportunity to work with, and to positively impact our local community,” Bushrow also stated.

The Hamel Area Jaycees is a civic, community organization whose mission is to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change. To learn more about the chapter go to http://bit.ly/2cGEYHg.

