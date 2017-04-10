HAMEL – The Hamel Area Jaycees presented Project AVA, a local nonprofit organization, a check for $4,000 at their Glo Bingo event on Friday, March 24.

“We appreciate everyone that came out to participate in Glo Bingo and assist us in donating to such an awesome organization. The Hamel Area Jaycees had a great turn out. We were able to donate a significant portion of our proceeds to Project AVA’s “Heart & Sole” project,” said chapter president, Nate Ciskowski.

Project AVA’s mission is to assist economically, at-risk children and families in need. The organization’s projects have included, “Project: Heart & Sole”, in which new shoes were donated to kids around District 7 who were in need of a new pair to wear, “Project: Sweet Sugar Bears” where teddy bears were distributed to children by Madison County Sheriff’s department who appeared to need some loving support, and also “Project: Halloween Boo-tique”, which gave Project AVA the opportunity to distribute new or gently used Halloween costumes to kids in the school district who otherwise would not have had one.

This was the first time the two organizations partnered for an event.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Without all of the help of the community, through sponsors and players, we would not have been able to donate to Project AVA,” said Kyleigh Boulware, who headed the coordination of Glo Bingo for the Hamel Area Jaycees.

“This is what the Jaycees are all about, giving back to the community. We want to do it as much as possible,” continued Boulware.

Hamel Area Jaycees is a civic, community organization whose mission is to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change. The chapter was restarted in November of 2015. Since then, the organization has been in full swing. With a chapter that is continuously growing, the Hamel Jaycees have been proud to host events like “Glo Bingo”, “Haunted Trivia", and "Bags for Tots" to help give back to the community. The Hamel Area Jaycees mission is to not only better the local community, but also the members within. For more information about the chapter go to Hamel Area Jaycees FaceBook page.