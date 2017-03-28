EDWARDSVILLE - Members of the Hamel and Worden Volunteer Fire Departments will conduct live burn training from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1st at 8029 Jerusalem Road, Edwardsville.

The location of the training is a two- story balloon frame wood home donated for the purpose. Max Fire Training will be conducting and supervising the training. There will be multiple live burn evolutions during the training session.

Jerusalem Road will be closed during this time. Parking is available at the parking lot located just west of the location near the railroad tracks. This event is not open to the public, but members of the media are invited to attend.

This event allows volunteer members of both departments to train together on a live structure fire. Hamel and Worden Fire Departments offer each other mutual aid support for any structure fire in either district, which makes this training valuable to both departments.

This effort has been supported by donations of time and materials to prepare the structure by local business including R.P. Lumber, Edwardsville Home Depot and Tommy Davison of 1-800-BOARD UP.